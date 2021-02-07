close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 7, 2021

Broken roads

Newspost

 
February 7, 2021

Balochistan’s road infrastructure needs the immediate attention of the higher authorities. Broken roads that are riddled with potholes are the main reason for countless fatal accidents in different parts of the province. The provincial government is completely silent over the matter and has never shown any interest in repairing roads.

The higher authorities need to take notice of this issue and start the repair and maintenance work in a timely manner.

Ikram Hassan

Kech

Latest News

More From Newspost