tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Balochistan’s road infrastructure needs the immediate attention of the higher authorities. Broken roads that are riddled with potholes are the main reason for countless fatal accidents in different parts of the province. The provincial government is completely silent over the matter and has never shown any interest in repairing roads.
The higher authorities need to take notice of this issue and start the repair and maintenance work in a timely manner.
Ikram Hassan
Kech