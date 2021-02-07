President signs ordinance for Senate open ballot

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Saturday signed the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, paving the way for open ballots in the upcoming Senate elections, a decision that saw intense criticism by the opposition in the lead up to the move.

According to a tweet from the President’s official Twitter handle, the ordinance comes into force “at once”. It amends sections 81 and 122 of Act XXXIII of 2017, and says the “poll for elections for members of the Senate to be held in March, 2021 and thereafter shall be conducted by the Commission through open and identifiable ballot”, provided that in case the Supreme Court gives an opinion in the presidential reference.

It also reads that after the Senate elections, “if the head of the political party requests the Commission to show the ballot cast by any voting member of his party, the Commission shall show the same to the head of the political party or his nominee”.

Earlier, the opposition strongly criticised the government’s plans for the ordinance, a move that has been described by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a sign the ruling party “distrusts” its own MPs.

PM’s aide Shahzad Akbar told Geo News programme Naya Pakistan that the enforcement of the ordinance is subject to the outcome of the presidential reference in which the government has sought the Supreme Court’s opinion on open ballot in the Senate elections, without amending the Constitution.

The move prompted a meeting between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz. The two leaders decided to vehemently oppose the government’s plans to hold the Senate election through an ordinance, sources told Geo News. They also agreed that the ordinance cannot change the procedure of the Senate election. According to the sources, Maryam Nawaz said in the Senate election, it will be known who is standing with whom.

Meanwhile, Bilawal, in a news conference here, said the government’s plans to promulgate the presidential ordinance smacks of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) “panic” and “distrust of its own lawmakers”.

The PPP chairman said the move shows that Prime Minister Imran Khan “is not satisfied with his numbers in the Senate” and therefore the Senate polls were “being rigged for Imran Khan by making the institutions controversial”.

“The government’s panic is visible to all,” Bilawal said, referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) announcement of the date of its march to Islamabad. “The government is in a state of panic over the PDM’s decision,” he added.

On the Senate elections, the PPP chairman said PTI “does not trust its lawmakers”. He said if the government seriously wanted to amend the Constitution, it should have made a serious effort to get its bill passed in Parliament.

“We want to be a part of electoral reforms,” Bilawal said, adding: “If they (the government) had made serious efforts to amend the Constitution, we would have participated in the amendment,” he added, stressing: “Only Parliament can amend Constitution.”

Parliament was “attacked” to derail debate on the amendment, he said, adding the government’s approach has been

“non-serious”. The government is aware that opposition parties, including the PPP and PML-N, are in favour of transparency in the Senate elections, Bilawal said, referring to the government’s frequent mentions of the Charter of Democracy. “But the government has not taken any serious step towards transparency.”

He lamented that the government “has not allowed anyone to speak in the National Assembly”, referring to the claims of Speakers’ bias, an opposition refrain which erupted into an argument between PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser the day the government tabled its bill for an open ballot in the National Assembly.

“What is the reason for taking this step when a case is sub judice,” Bilawal asked. “Is the government trying to exert political pressure by using weapons like ordinance or references?”

He also insisted that the PDM has not backed away from resigning from the assemblies, but insisted that a no-confidence motion is the most effective way to remove the Prime Minister.