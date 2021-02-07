Jirga held to solve issues in Kurram

PARACHINAR: A peace jirga was organised by the security forces in Parachinar, headquarters of Kurram tribal district, on Saturday to resolve issues in the area.

The jirga was attended by tribal elders, clerics and parliamentarians from all over the district where it was decided to constitute a committee to resolve the issues.

Addressing the jirga, Brigadier Najaf Abbas said that the forces wanted peace across the country, including Kurram tribal district, so that the conspiratorial elements could face failure on all fronts.

He said that the purpose of the peace jirga was to solve the unresolved issues of Kurram tribal district and the cooperation of Ulema and tribal elders of the district in establishing peace was commendable.

Colonel Muhammad Javed Ilyas said that the second peace jirga would be held in Sadda, Lower Kurram.

Member National Assembly Sajid Turi, Sardar Hussain, Syed Mehmood Jan Mian, Saleem Khan, Dr Abdul Qadir, Bakht Jamal, Qazi Syed Iftikhar, Maulana Altaf Hussain, Imranuddin and others also spoke on the occasion.