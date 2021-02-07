ANP rejects presidential ordinance about Senate polls

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the proposed presidential ordinance regarding Senate elections, Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Saturday said the selected government was out to belittle the parliamentary system.

“The case is in the Supreme Court and the National Assembly session is underway but the selected rulers are readying the ordinance in total disregard for democratic norms,” he said through a statement.

The ANP chief said for changing the Senate election procedure, an amendment in the Constitution was required. “A presidential ordinance can’t amend the Constitution,” he added.

He termed the presidential ordinance an insult to the parliament. Asfandyar said the PTI government was making all the institutions controversial under a deliberate policy. “The ANP will oppose all such anti-democratic moves with full force,” he warned.