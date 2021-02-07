Youth stabbed to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: A youth was stabbed to death in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district, local and official sources said on Saturday.
They said one Saddique Khan, 20, belonging to Malikdinkhel tribe, was stabbed to death in Maidan area in Tirah valley over an old enmity. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.