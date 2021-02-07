close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2021

Youth stabbed to death

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2021

BARA: A youth was stabbed to death in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district, local and official sources said on Saturday.

They said one Saddique Khan, 20, belonging to Malikdinkhel tribe, was stabbed to death in Maidan area in Tirah valley over an old enmity. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.

Latest News

More From Peshawar