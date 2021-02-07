close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
AFP
February 7, 2021

Libya embarks on new transition phase

World

TRIPOLI: Libya embarked on Saturday on a new phase of its post-Qadhafi transition after a unity government was selected to lead the country until December elections following a decade of chaos.

In a potential turning point accord widely welcomed by the international community, four new leaders from Libya’s west, east and south now face the task of unifying a nation torn apart by two rival administrations and countless militias.

