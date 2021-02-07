close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
February 7, 2021

Two tigers escape Indonesian zoo

World

February 7, 2021

PONTIANAK, Indonesia: A critically endangered Sumatran tiger was shot dead on Saturday while another is still on the loose after they escaped from a zoo on Borneo island, leaving a zookeeper dead, an official said.

The tigers, both female and about 18 months old, escaped from Sinka Zoo in the town of Singkawang, West Kalimantan late on Friday after days of torrential rain caused a landslide and opened a tunnel allowing their exit.

