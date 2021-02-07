German firm to clear Beirut port of containers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: A German firm has treated 52 containers of hazardous material at Beirut port and will ship them out of Lebanon, the German ambassador said on Saturday, months after a monster port blast.
Andreas Kindl said on Twitter that the heavy lift transport company Combi Lift "has treated 52 containers of hazardous and dangerous chemical material that had been accumulated over decades and were a threat to the people in Beirut".