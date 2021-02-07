US moves to end terror designation of Huthis

WASHINGTON: The US has moved to delist Yemen’s Huthi rebels as a terrorist organisation, removing a block that humanitarian groups said jeopardized crucial aid as the country’s warring sides cautiously welcomed a push for peace by President Joe Biden.

The grinding six-year war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, triggering what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. A State Department spokesperson said on Friday they had "formally notified Congress" of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s intent to revoke the terrorist designations. The move, which will take effect shortly, comes a day after Biden announced an end to US support for the Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen.