Robbers barge into estate agency office, kill property dealer for offering resistance

A property dealer was shot dead in Surjani Town while three others were wounded during separate mugging incidents in parts of the city on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified robbers barged into the office of a estate agency, Salman Corner and Builder Estate, located in Sector 7A within the jurisdiction of Surjani Town police station and held the people there hostage at gunpoint.

They snatched cash, mobile phones and other valuables from them. As one of the hostages put up resistance, the robbers shot him, causing serious injuries.

The injured man later succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as 35-year-old Farooq Rafiq.

Police said the deceased was shot once in his neck and died shortly after the incident. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Rafiq, according to police, was a property dealer and used to purchase and sell properties.

Police added that after shooting the property dealer, the robbers also snatched a weapon from a security guard deputed at the milk shop located next to the estate agency. After swiftly robbing the hostages, they managed to escape. Upon receiving the information, police reached the crime scene and inquired into the incident. They explained that a total four armed men took part in the crime and they arrived at the estate agency office on two motorcycles.

Police have registered a case and investigations are under way.

As robberies and mugging incidents have been on the rise in Surjani Town, residents of the area held a protest after the robbery at the estate agency office and complained that police had failed to eliminate muggings, robberies and burglaries and arrest the perpetrators involved in such crimes.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man, Shahid, was shot and injured for offering resistance during a mugging bid in Federal B Area within the limits of the Samanabad police station.

He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said two armed men riding a motorcycle had shot him. They added that they had registered a case and initiated investigations.

In another incident, a 37-year-old man, Abdul Ghaffar, son of Moosa, was wounded after he put up resistance during a mugging bid in the Kauser Niazi Colony area in North Nazimabad. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In Korangi’s Mehran Town, a 45-year-old man, identified as Zahid, son of Bahauddin, was injured a firing incident. Police said he was shot for offering resistance during a mobile-phone-snatching bid.

The injured man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police have registered a case and investigations are under way.