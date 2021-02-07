MQM-P seeks PM’s help for release of its missing workers

Leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have asked the prime minister to play his role for the release of over 100 of its ‘missing’ workers who were allegedly picked by law enforcement agencies and their whereabouts are not known.

The MQM-P organised a prayers event at the party’s headquarters which was attended by a large number of party workers and relatives of the party's missing members.

The MQM-P convener, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said the party had been asking the authorities to produce their missing activists in a court of law if they had any formal charges against them. Otherwise, they should be handed over to their families immediately, he added.

He said the MQM-P would continue to voice its concerns for its missing members.

Kishwar Zehra, MNA and member of the party’s Coordination Committee, said the families of the party’s missing workers had suffered immensely and some elderly family members had passed away while longing for the return of their loved ones.

“The MQM-P salutes to the family members, particularly mothers, sisters and wives, for their patience,” she said.

MQM-P Deputy Convener Kunwar Naveed, former mayor Syed Wasim Akhtar and other leaders also spoke at the event.

The MQM-P is a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the federal government. However, there have recently been some differences between the two parties. The MQM-P also expressed its reservations over the federal government’s approval of the controversial 2017 census results.