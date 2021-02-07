Labour leaders demand end to privatisation programme

Expressing solidarity with the protesting workers of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), the National Labour Council (NLC) had demanded of the government to call off its privatisation programme.

In a joint meeting of the NLC held at the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) Centre on Friday evening, the participants expressed serious concerns over delay in the hearing of a petition of workers in Balochistan regarding banning of trade unions in state-owned organisations.

Khan Zaman of the Balochistan Labour Federation said the Balochistan High Court had imposed a ban on 62 trade unions in the government entities without any justification.

He added that the workers had challenged the BHC decision in a petition in the Supreme Court but its hearing did not take place in the last one year.

Karamat Ali of Piler said the present federal government was following the International Monetary Fund’s agenda of privatisation, which would further increase unemployment.

Sultan Khan of the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation (PCMLF) Balochistan said over 300,000 mine workers, a majority of whom were coal miners, were working in harsh conditions without health and safety.

Labour leader Habibuddin Junaidi said the Sindh government was seriously working on resolving the issue of retrenchment of the PSM workers.