Strict action ordered against collection of parking fee at unauthorised places

Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah has directed the municipal authorities in Karachi that no one should be allowed to collect a fee for providing parking facility at unauthorised places.

He said this while chairing a meeting on Friday to review affairs related to parking issues, anti-encroachment drives and beautification of parks.

Shah said the charged parking facility should only be allowed at sites which had been auctioned to contractors.

He directed the municipal officials to take strict punitive action against the patrons and operators of illegal charged-parking sites. He asked the officials concerned to make sure that no suspicious person could enter the family parks so that visitors could enjoy their leisure time without any fear.

The local government secretary also directed the officials concerned to develop a regular system of vigilance to ensure that no one reoccupied the areas alongside the storm water drains which had been recently cleared of encroachments.

He said the storm water drains should remain clear of encroachments so that the city would not face urban flooding during monsoons like last year.

He directed the relevant officials to take action against people involved in carelessly throwing away municipal waste. He said that all the administrative and municipal agencies had been working together with complete coordination to provide the best municipal services to the people of Karachi.