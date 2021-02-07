Coronavirus kills 21 more, infects 605 others in Sindh

Covid-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,087. In the meantime, 616 patients remained under treatment at various health facilities in the province, of whom 565 were said to be in a critical state and 71 of them were put onto life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He said in addition to 21 deaths due to Covid-19 between Friday and Saturday, 605 new cases of the viral disease emerged after the results of 12,570 tests were obtained.

He explained that the diagnosis of 605 cases against 12,570 samples constituted a 4.8 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,791,344 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 250,647 cases were diagnosed, of which 91 per cent or 227,148 patients had recovered, including 396 during the previous 24 hours.

Shah said that currently 19,412 patients were battling Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 18,781 were in home isolation, 15 at the isolation centres and 616 at different hospitals.

Of the 605 new cases, 341 were detected from Karachi, including 152 from District East, 82 from District South, 41 from District Central, 27 from District Korangi, 20 from District Malir and 19 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 88 new cases, Umerkot 23, Badin 15, Jacobabad and Sanghar 12 each, Shikarpur and Sujawal 10 each, Mirpurkhas nine, Larkana and Thatta seven each, Naushero Feroze and Jamshoro six each, Kamber-Shahdadkot five, Ghotki, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, and Tando Allahyar had three new cases.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to follow the standard operating procedures in order to contain the contagious disease.