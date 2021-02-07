Video games becoming craze for kids

As playing fields are shrinking fast from the city and the real estate business is swallowing all empty spaces, video games have fast become a craze for many Islamabad kids.

“Back from school, my kids throw the bag away, grab the joystick or keyboard and start playing. Homework and examinations do not worry them. Video games are the topic of discussion wherever they are, turning them towards the gaming habit,” says Haider Zaman from Faisal Colony.

The new generation of kids is engaged in a variety of games. It becomes difficult for parents to keep track of all the games they play. “As they are only playing a game we don't make a fuss over it. The fact is that I don't even know what sort of game my son is playing,” says Arman Zaidi, an Allied Bank employee of the Airport Road branch.

“I'm fed up telling my son who is crazy for video games to stop playing at least by 11 p.m. Unmindful of all advice, he keeps on playing. This is a common scene in several city homes these days,” says Shehla Naqvi, a resident of Gulzar-e-Quaid.

“I exposed my kid to technology at an early age. From the toddler until now, he is 14; he has grown accustomed to gadgets and gizmos. He received his first play station at the age of seven, having had his hand on the pc at the age of nine, getting his second improved version of pc at the age of eleven, his first laptop at the age of twelve and the list goes on,” says Noor Ali from Fazal Town Phase-I.

“Thank God I've nipped my son’s habit in the bud. My kid has his limitations on the time spent playing his gadgets and gizmos and most importantly, his time spent on the computer,” says Fatima Batool.

“Are video games as addictive and damaging to children as gambling is to adults? Yes, according to a study of nearly twelve hundred children aged eight to eighteen in the city. Video and computer games, like many popular, entertaining and addicting kids activities are looked down upon by many parents as time-wasters, and worse, parents think that these games rot the brain,” says Farhat Raza from Shah Khalid Colony.

“Many studies find that video games actually have many benefits - the main one being making kids smart. Video games may really teach kids high-level thinking skills that they will need in the future. The latest study on the subject shows that video games introduce your kid to computer technology and the online world,” says Naseer Turabi from Dhoke Hafiz.

Jafar Hussain from Dhoke Lilyaal says, “Many video games require high-level thinking. Kids slowly build skills and become confident in handling more difficult challenges.”