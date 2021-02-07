No COVID-19 death from twin cities, 92 cases

Rawalpindi : No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though 92 new patients have been reported from the region taking tally to 54,420.

It is important that the virus has already claimed as many as 1,080 lives from the region. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that another 85 patients have been tested positive from ICT and seven from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

To date, a total of 41,819 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 40,074 have recovered while 478 have lost their lives. On Saturday, the number of active cases from the federal capital got to 1,267.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 12,601 patients have so far been reported of which 602 have lost their lives while 11,790 have recovered from the illness. On Saturday, there were a total of 209 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, only 29 patients belonging to the district were hospitalized in town while some 180 were in isolation at their homes on Saturday.