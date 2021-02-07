Book on transgenders’ rights published

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Inspector General of National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam has appreciated the Transgender Rights activist for publishing a book titled ’Aqwam-e-Muttahida Ke Insani Haqooq Ka Nizam’.
In his appreciation letter, he said it was such a wonderful book that packs a surprising amount of information into a small space.
This slim volume nonetheless succeeds in creating a spectacular, well-researched compendium of the transgender community", Nayab said.
Nayab Ali, transgender rights activist’s approach and professional ethics have shown praiseworthy work for transgender rights. Nayab Ali, is a defender and Chairperson of the All Pakistan Transgender Election Network.
She also manages the ‘transgender community centre’ in Okara that offers a basic literacy and numeracy programme, vocational training, life skills education, and driving classes for the transgender community.