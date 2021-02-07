Book on transgenders’ rights published

Islamabad : Inspector General of National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam has appreciated the Transgender Rights activist for publishing a book titled ’Aqwam-e-Muttahida Ke Insani Haqooq Ka Nizam’.

In his appreciation letter, he said it was such a wonderful book that packs a surprising amount of information into a small space.

This slim volume nonetheless succeeds in creating a spectacular, well-researched compendium of the transgender community", Nayab said.

Nayab Ali, transgender rights activist’s approach and professional ethics have shown praiseworthy work for transgender rights. Nayab Ali, is a defender and Chairperson of the All Pakistan Transgender Election Network.

She also manages the ‘transgender community centre’ in Okara that offers a basic literacy and numeracy programme, vocational training, life skills education, and driving classes for the transgender community.