Intensity of chill likely to decrease

Islamabad : Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Saturday said the intensity of cold was likely to decrease in federal capital during the coming days.

Talking to this agency, he said fog would reduce in the capital after the upcoming rain spell which was expected from the second week of February whereas, it might also grip the northern side of the country.

Heavy snowfall would also be expected in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, Astore, Kashmir, and other hilly areas during the spell, he said adding, due to which the intense cold might persists in hilly areas of the country.

He said minimum temperature might drop below freezing point at tourist places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, and Nathia Gali during this time span.