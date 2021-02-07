PNCA events on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Islamabad Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) observed multiple events in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan to mark the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

According to the details, series of events started from children activities in which students from various twin city institutes participated.

The talented children performed tableaus, speeches, skits and patriotic songs. At the end of the award ceremony the Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed cordially appreciated the participation of all the participants and their beautiful performances.

She enlightened the importance of freedom on both individual and collective level, she also gave a brief insight into PNCA Kashmir day proceedings. There was a full day photo exhibition of Kashmir pics on that day.

That pictorial display was meant to highlight the sacrifices and the struggle of people living in Indian occupied Kashmir.

In the evening there was a theatrical play named “Zindaan” (Cage) performed by the Chinar Arts Council.

This stage play by the Kashmiri artists was a fine portrayal of courage, dedication, and day-to-day problems faced by the people in the valley. Despite all these odds they are still firm in their stance and their undying will for freedom is getting alive day by day.

After the play, there was a musical tribute organized by PNCA in which renowned Kashmiri Singers Mr. Imran Raja and melody queen of Kashmir Bano Rehmat performed some exceptional folk songs. In the end there was a phenomenal dance tribute by the PNCA NPAG group on traditional Kashmiri songs. The house was packed, the audience applauded all the performances and showed their full support towards the cause.

The chief guests for that evening were Joint Secretary Ministry of Kashmir affair & GB Dr Azeem Laghari and Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed.