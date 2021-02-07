Poets express solidarity with Kashmiris

Rawalpindi : The speakers at a ‘mushaira’ in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) unanimously declared that the internationally recognized disputed territory of IIOJK has witnessed an upsurge in Indian state-sponsored draconian oppressive laws and amendments against the innocent Kashmiri people to further suppress and deprive them from their basic human rights, says a press release.

The participants of the event organised by ‘Halqa e Ilmo Adab’ Pakistan and Al Qamar Online in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council made it clear that almost all basic human rights of the Kashmiri people are violated through all possible means and measures from restricting mobility to communications and collective freedom to individual liberty. Dr Arif Farhad moderated the session.

Speaking on the occasion, scholar and intellectual, Mohammad Haroon Abbas said that more cases of the arrest of political leadership, fake encounters and cordon-and-search operations, target killings, attacking educational institutions, media houses and journalists have been reported in the valley in wake of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 05, 2019. “The longstanding unresolved dispute of IIOJK has given birth to perpetual and systematic human rights violations,” he added.

Dr Arif Farhad said that the ongoing deliberate horrific acts of violence, mental torture, aggression and ruthless brutalities have been directed to crush the spirit and freewill of the inhabitants of the valley.

Dr Farhat Abbas said that the situation has forced the Kashmiris to live and experience the worst nightmare of terror and trauma. “Their legitimate right of freedom has been suppressed through all possible means,” he added.

Naseem-e-Sehar, Anjum Khaleeq, Qayyum Tahir, Dr Khalid Iqbal Yasir, Abdlu Qadir Taban, Khalid Memhood Malik, Nasir Mehmood Nasir, Talat Munir, Akbar Niazi, Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Shaukat Kamal Rana, Zahra Batool, Unbreen Umber and Sardar Fakhar Khan presented their thoughts on Kashmir.