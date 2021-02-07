Training course for fish farming from Feb 8

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: A Three-day free fish farming training course for fish farmers arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute would start from February 8.
The participants of the training course would be given latest and scientific techniques about aquaculture/fish farming to the farmers and the information about soil and water analysis.
Under the course, the fish farmers would be imparted training to establish new farms and upgrade old ones.