Stray dogs bite three women

Rawalpindi: Stray dog bit three women including two senior citizens in different areas of Saddar, Rawalpindi.

According to Rescue 1122, a stray dog bit a woman Muqadis Bibi, 18, in front of PTCL office near Army building, Saddar, while the second victim was Sahib Jan, 62, who was attacked at Station more in front of Cantonment Public School, Saddar and the third victim was Muqadas aged 70 fell prey to a dog near Pohri Pull, Muhammadi Masjid, Rawalpindi.