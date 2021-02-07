close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 7, 2021

Stray dogs bite three women

Islamabad

A
APP
February 7, 2021

Rawalpindi: Stray dog bit three women including two senior citizens in different areas of Saddar, Rawalpindi.

According to Rescue 1122, a stray dog bit a woman Muqadis Bibi, 18, in front of PTCL office near Army building, Saddar, while the second victim was Sahib Jan, 62, who was attacked at Station more in front of Cantonment Public School, Saddar and the third victim was Muqadas aged 70 fell prey to a dog near Pohri Pull, Muhammadi Masjid, Rawalpindi.

Latest News

More From Islamabad