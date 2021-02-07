12 ‘Muharars’ changed

Islamabad: As many as 12 ‘Muharars’ of as many police stations of Islamabad were changed and those qualifying for the same post after test have been appointed there.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed to conduct test and interview for appointment against posts of ‘Muharars’ at the level of police stations and appoint qualified, decent and well-behaved policemen there. Following his directions, a committee was constituted for the purpose which sought applications from Constable to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) level interested for such appointment.

Tests and interviews of applicants were conducted by the Committee and successful applicants have been appointed as ‘Muharars’ in police stations. Those serving for a long time on these posts at police stations have been also changed.

The ‘Muharars ‘of 12 police stations including Bhara Kau, Kohsar, Golra, Industrial Area, Shamas Colony, Tarnol, Koral, Nilore, Margallah, Ramana, Khana and Shehzad Town have been changed.