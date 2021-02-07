People are talking about

-- the inequality of the law as far as the influential and underprivileged are concerned and how this needs to be changed if we are to make the country like the ‘State of Madina’ as is often declared by the prime minister. People say a case in point is the arrest of some men indulging in aerial firing at a wedding according to their culture, while another lot doing the same roam free, even threatening law enforcers if they registered a case.

-- the uncalled for bad behaviour of elected representatives of the National Assembly which reinforced the dismal reality that our political system is broken. People say parliamentary work has come to a grinding halt, except for a semblance of quasi-normalcy in the house committees and the highest elected forum of the land has been hollowed out from the inside. Debate, discourse and decency, all three have been sacrificed at the altar of political rivalry and ‘war’ has been declared.

-- the news reports that the coming of spring festival, Basant, will be celebrated in some cities and arrangements are being made by the administration to see that all goes well. People say while this news has been welcomed by kite flying enthusiasts, on the other hand a crackdown is going on those who are manufacturing kites, so obviously such confusing actions are taking place because the different authorities have not bothered to consult each other.

-- the large number of illegal housing societies as well as plazas that have been allowed to sprout throughout the country and are now being banned or demolished by the relevant authorities. People say since these societies and buildings were flourishing under the very noses of those who were in charge previously, they too should be held responsible and made to pay for this criminal behaviour as they probably allowed it to go on after some kind of gratification.

-- how despite a SC order banning ‘jirgas’, a ‘jirga’ in a remote area has stopped their women from personally collecting monthly stipends from centres set up by the World Bank under a cash grant scheme and if any tribesman allowed his female family member to visit the centres he would be fined Rs10,000. People say these ancient traditions should be done away with and the women given the opportunity to improve the lives of their children and their own without such restrictive practices.

-- the report by the management of Rescue 1122 that 90% of the calls are fake and when they arrive at the given address there is no emergency and the people of the area say they never made the call. People say this is an inconsiderate act by those persons who have nothing better to do and make life difficult for others, so these calls should be traced and the culprits punished because they are wasting precious time which could be spent on dealing with genuine calls. – I.H.