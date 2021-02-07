28 buildings sealed for illegal commercial use

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out a grand operation against illegal commercialisation and sealed 28 properties in various localities here on Saturday.

Officials said the operation was carried out on the direction by Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar. They said the staff of Town Planning Zone 1 conducted a grand operation against illegal commercial use of residential buildings in different areas of the city and sealed a total of 28 properties at various locations. These included 10 properties in New Muslim Town and nine each in Shadman and Shah Jamal areas. Meanwhile, Lahore Development Authority announced a pre-bid conference of contractors, interested in construction of 4,000 apartments under Lahore Development Authority City Naya Pakistan Apartments scheme. The conference will be held on Monday at the committee room of Engineering Wing, LDA office Johar Town. Tenders for this project will be opened on February 10, 13, 17 and 20. Lahore Development Authority has invited tenders from builders and engineering firms, registered in category C-4 and above from the Pakistan Engineering Council, for the construction of these apartments.

Lahore Development Authorityhas also invited expression of interest from consultant firms for resident supervision of the construction work of this project.

Domestic and international consultant firms, registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council, have been invited to express interest and submit documents till February 12, 2021. Meanwhile, Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has accepted application for environmental clearance of project for construction of Lahore Development Authority City Naya Pakistan Apartments. Lahore Development Authority has provided copies of project’s environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for citizens and stakeholders at three different locations.

The report is available at the office of the Environmental Protection Agency at the Hockey Stadium, office of the Deputy Director, Department of Environmental Protection as well as office of the Chief Engineer, Lahore Development Authority.

Public hearing about the EIA report will be held at Lahore Development Authority Sports Complex, Johar Town on Monday at 11am. All citizens and stakeholders have been invited for the public hearing.