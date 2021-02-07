MA/M.Sc exam date sheet issued

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued written examination date sheet of MA/M.Sc Part-I Annual Examination 2020.

The said exam will commence from March 5, 2021. The details are also available on www.pu.edu.pk.

Meanwhile, the Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to three of its students. According to details, Zahra Ishtiaq Paul d/o Ishtiaq Ahmed Paul has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘The Influence of Workforce Diversity on Contextual Performance in Civil Services of Pakistan’, Zainab Javed d/o M Javed in the subject

of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Television Viewing and Well Being of Overweight Young Women’ and Ayza Shoukat d/o Shoukat Ali in the subject of Economics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Political Economy of distribution of Public Infrastructure in Pakistan’.