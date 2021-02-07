No COVID-19 death from twin cities

Rawalpindi : No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though 92 new patients have been reported from the region taking tally to 54,420.

It is important that the virus has already claimed as many as 1,080 lives from the region. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that another 85 patients have been tested positive from ICT and seven from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

To date, a total of 41,819 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 40,074 have recovered while 478 have lost their lives. On Saturday, the number of active cases from the federal capital got to 1,267.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 12,601 patients have so far been reported of which 602 have lost their lives while 11,790 have recovered from the illness. On Saturday, there were a total of 209 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, only 29 patients belonging to the district were

hospitalized in town while some 180 were in isolation at their homes on Saturday.

CDA starts COVID-19 vaccination: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday started vaccination of health care staff of the authority against COVID-19.

The vaccination process was being carried out at the Capital Development Authority Hospital and in the first phase, the hospital staff and employees of the Directorate of Health Services are being vaccinated.

The second phase of vaccination of the same employees would be conducted after one month. An official of Capital Development Authority management said that as per directives of the Prime Minister, the health care employees including doctors, paramedics, nurses, and other hospital staff would be given priority.

The management has directed the staff to contact 1166 in case of any reaction to the vaccine.

The PAF C-130 aircraft brought the first consignment of vaccine from China, earlier this week.

Coronavirus kills 21 more in Sindh: COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,087.

In the meantime, 616 patients remained under treatment at various health facilities in the province, of whom 565 were said to be in a critical state and 71 of them were put onto life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He said in addition to 21 deaths due to COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday, 605 new cases of the viral disease emerged after the results of 12,570 tests were obtained.

He explained that the diagnosis of 605 cases against 12,570 samples constituted a 4.8 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,791,344 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 250,647 cases were diagnosed, of which 91 per cent or 227,148 patients had recovered, including 396 during the previous 24 hours.

Shah said that currently 19,412 patients were battling COVID-19 in Sindh, of whom 18,781 were in home isolation, 15 at the isolation centres and 616 at different hospitals.

Of the 605 new cases, 341 were detected from Karachi, including 152 from District East, 82 from District South, 41 from District Central, 27 from District Korangi, 20 from District Malir and 19 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 88 new cases, Umerkot 23, Badin 15, Jacobabad and Sanghar 12 each, Shikarpur and Sujawal 10 each, Mirpurkhas nine, Larkana and Thatta seven each, Naushero Feroze and Jamshoro six each, Kamber-Shahdadkot five, Ghotki, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, and Tando Allahyar had three new cases.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to follow the standard operating procedures in order to contain the contagious disease.