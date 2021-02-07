COVID claims 14 more lives

LAHORE : As many as 14 patients died of COVID-19 and another 457 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 4,854 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 160,162 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 12,243 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised

the total number of tests to 3,004,196 in the province.

After 4,854 fatalities and recovery of a total of 146,235 patients, including 554 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 9,073 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.