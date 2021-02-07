Citizens urged to follow anti-dengue steps

LAHORE : The Punjab Health Department on Saturday urged the masses to follow the precautionary measures to protect themselves from dengue especially during the spring season.

According to a statement issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Capt (retd) M Usman Younis on Saturday, changing weather after rains could cause spread of dengue mosquito so it is requested to the citizens to keep the environment clean and dry.

"Special care is needed during the sunrise and sunset time as the mosquito usually attacks during these times," he said. The secretary requested the people to cooperate with the surveillance teams of the Health Department as earlier the cooperation with the teams made it possible to control the epidemic.