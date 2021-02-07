Four killed as bus ploughs into crowd

KARACHI: Four people were killed when a speeding bus ploughed into a bunch of people near in Karachi’s Landhi area on Saturday

Th Sharafi Goth police said the bus, used for a private company’s pick and drop service, overturned after hitting a footpath, injuring two women and five men.

Ambulances from welfare organisations transported the inured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where four people succumbed to their injuries during treatment, and doctors were trying to save the life of one of the injured, Shabnam.

A score of residents of the area staged a protest against the incident, causing a massive traffic jam. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and calmed the situation down.

According to SHO Adeel Shah, the deceased, Abdul Qadir, Qadir Bakhsh, Ibrahim and Bilquis Bibi, were employees of the same company whose bus hit and killed them. They were waiting for the bus at the bus stop to go to work.

The bus driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident. While quoting the findings of the initial investigation, the police said that the accident took place after the driver of the bus lost control over it due to the suspected break failure.

A case has been registered against the bus owner and the driver while an investigation is continuing.

Fear has gripped Karachiites over surge in street crime: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said robberies and street crime are on the rise in the city.

The increase in street crime and robberies was due to the incompetence and failure of the government, police and law enforcement agencies, he said on Saturday, adding that a special campaign was announced by police against street crime; however, there had been no improvement in the situation.