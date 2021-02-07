Kashmir Day celebrations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The three-day long celebrations of Solidarity with Kashmiri brethren organized by the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra continued on Saturday with special features, highlighting the Kashmir Valley's culture.
On the second day of celebrations, drama, exhibition, walk and stalls were organized to highlight the culture of Kashmir.