close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2021

Kashmir Day celebrations

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2021

LAHORE : The three-day long celebrations of Solidarity with Kashmiri brethren organized by the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra continued on Saturday with special features, highlighting the Kashmir Valley's culture.

On the second day of celebrations, drama, exhibition, walk and stalls were organized to highlight the culture of Kashmir.

Latest News

More From Lahore