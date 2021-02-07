MCL operation against encroachments continues

LAHORE : The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) continued anti-encroachment operation in the city and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, here on Saturday.

The anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Shahdra, Mall Road, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Allama Iqbal Town, Raiwind Road, Makkah Colony, Ferozpur Road, GT Road, Zarrar Shaheed Road, Katcha Jail Road and shifted 12 truckloads of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 33,000 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.