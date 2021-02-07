Rivers’ inflows, outflows

LAHORE : The position of rivers’ inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday remained as follows:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: inflow 11,500 cusecs and outflow 50,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: inflow 7,700 cusecs and outflow 7,700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: inflow 8,400 cusecs and outflow 20,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: inflow 7,100cusecs and outflow nil cusecs.

According to Wapda press release, the situation of barrages is: Jinnah: inflow 59,800 cusecs and outflow 59,800 cusecs, Chashma: inflow 46,800 cusecs and outflow 55,000 cusecs, Taunsa: inflow 47,000 cusecs and outflow 43,500 cusecs, Panjnad: inflow 4,400 cusecs and outflow nil cusecs, Guddu: inflow 32,800 cusecs and outflow 29,100 cusecs, Sukkur: inflow 22300 cusecs and outflow 5,100 cusecs, Kotri: inflow 6,100 cusecs and outflow 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs, level and storage: Tarbela: minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,459.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet and live storage on Saturday 1.504 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,171.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet and live storage on Saturday 2.757 MAF. Chashma: minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.040 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla was reflected as mean flows of 24 hours.