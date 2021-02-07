close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2021

Rape accused’s remand extended

Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court Saturday extended four-day judicial remand of motorway gang rape accused.

The remand of accused Abid Malhi and Shafqat alias Bagga were extended.The investigation officer informed the court that the prosecution had raised objections on the challan submitted. The investigation officer sought time to remove the objections which was granted by the court. The case was adjourned by February 10.

