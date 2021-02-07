Rape accused’s remand extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court Saturday extended four-day judicial remand of motorway gang rape accused.
The remand of accused Abid Malhi and Shafqat alias Bagga were extended.The investigation officer informed the court that the prosecution had raised objections on the challan submitted. The investigation officer sought time to remove the objections which was granted by the court. The case was adjourned by February 10.