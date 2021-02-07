Six cops transferred

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore issued transfer and posting orders of six officers here on Saturday.

Additional SHO Shahdara Town Police Station Sub-Inspector Amir Shehzad has been posted as Additional SHO Johar Town Police station, Sub-Inspector Shehzad Raza as Additional SHO Shahdara Town, Sub-Inspector M Tanveer as Additional SHO Nawan Kot and Sub-Inspector Zahid Mahmood has been posted as Additional SHO Shera Kot, while Inspector Maqsood Ali and Sub-Inspector Ali Sher has been transferred to Police Lines.