Six cops transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore issued transfer and posting orders of six officers here on Saturday.
Additional SHO Shahdara Town Police Station Sub-Inspector Amir Shehzad has been posted as Additional SHO Johar Town Police station, Sub-Inspector Shehzad Raza as Additional SHO Shahdara Town, Sub-Inspector M Tanveer as Additional SHO Nawan Kot and Sub-Inspector Zahid Mahmood has been posted as Additional SHO Shera Kot, while Inspector Maqsood Ali and Sub-Inspector Ali Sher has been transferred to Police Lines.