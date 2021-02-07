Video games becoming craze for kids

KARACHI : As playing fields are shrinking fast from the city and the real estate business is swallowing all empty spaces, video games have fast become a craze for many Islamabad kids.

“Back from school, my kids throw the bag away, grab the joystick or keyboard and start playing. Homework and examinations do not worry them. Video games are the topic of discussion wherever they are, turning them towards the gaming habit,” says Haider Zaman from Faisal Colony. The new generation of kids is engaged in a variety of games. It becomes difficult for parents to keep track of all the games they play. “As they are only playing a game we don’t make a fuss over it. The fact is that I don’t even know what sort of game my son is playing,” says Arman Zaidi, an Allied Bank employee of the Airport Road branch.

“I’m fed up telling my son who is crazy for video games to stop playing at least by 11 p.m. Unmindful of all advice, he keeps on playing. This is a common scene in several city homes these days,” says Shehla Naqvi, a resident of Gulzar-e-Quaid. He received his first play station at the age of seven, having had his hand on the pc at the age of nine, getting his second improved version of pc at the age of eleven, his first laptop at the age of twelve” says Noor Ali from Fazal Town Phase-I.