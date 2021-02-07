858 vehicles, motorcycles recovered: police

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that Lahore police are the custodian of the rights, life and property of the citizens and they will provide maximum security to them to make the provincial capital a crime and drug-free city with the support of the citizens.

He was talking to reporters during a press conference held at Investigation Headquarters Qila Gujjar Singh on Saturday. DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, while addressing informed journalists that under the supervision of Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) SP Ejaz Rashid, Investigation Police recovered as many as 858 cars, other vehicles and motorcycles worth more than Rs11 crore in different areas of the City.

The keys of the recovered vehicles and motorcycles were handed over to their owners in a ceremony after the press conference by CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, AVLS SP and other police officers.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal while giving details said that the arrested accused used master keys to steal the vehicles and targeted parking stands, markets, streets and public places as soft targets to steal the vehicles. He said that the arrested criminals used to sell the stolen vehicles after tampering and making their fake registration books. Moreover, they also used to sell the spare parts of the motorcycles in markets at cheap prices. Hundreds of other cases of stolen and snatched vehicles have been traced in this regard.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has appealed to the citizens to take precautionary measures while parking their vehicles. He asked the citizens to ensure parking of their vehicles on a safe place or in range of CCTV cameras.

The CCPO Lahore appreciated DIG Investigation, SP AVLS and his team for the big achievement. He announced commendatory certificates for the police officers and officials for recovering the vehicles.

The Lahore police commander said that Lahore police had arrested as many as 919 accused persons and recovered around 17 kanal land and 21 residential plots in the ongoing action against land grabbers and rogue mafia.

Lahore police have also arrested 351 members of 139 gangs and recovered loot worth seven crore rupees from them. Similarly, police also recovered 12,000 liquor bottles, nine maund charas, six kg heroin and ICE as well as other narcotics from the criminals.

Dogar informed the media that Welfare Eye System of CCPO Lahore office was functioning in a smooth manner for provision of dues in cases of martyrs to their family members. He said that restructuring process of CIA was in the pipeline as well for improvement purposes. Dogar informed the media that two alleged murders of a couple in the incident of double murder in the Raiwind area had been arrested.