Shahbaz is victim of political revenge: PML-N leaders

LAHORE : After a verdict of a court of London in a suit filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif against Daily Mail, several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders have slammed the government, saying it is taking political revenge in the name of accountability from Shahbaz Sharif and his family.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt said that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar should die of shame after the remarks given by a British judge.

“Insha Allah, Shahbaz Sharif will be honoured in the British court,” she said, adding the remarks of the British judge were a clear proof of Shahbaz Sharif's integrity.

She said the cases based on assumptions were a clear sign of political revenge. Imran Khan and his fake accountability cell have been bringing a global embarrassment for the country, she alleged.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said the rulers were spreading false propaganda against opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made missed calls to Modi and prayed for his victory but termed Nawaz Sharif Modi's friend.

She said that Firdous Ashiq Awan was having “a princess phobia.”

She said the “princess” was giving sleepless nights to rulers.

Targeting Firdous Ashiq Awan, she said, “Firdous Bibi joined and left many parties and now she is giving sermons on loyalty to party. Currently, PTI is surrounded by turnouts and looters whereas the real PTI members have been sent behind the scene. Every penny looted by the PTI will be recovered and these looters will not be allowed to escape from the country.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar said that Shehzad Akbar fooled Imran Khan every day but at least he should not fool the people. “No allegation of money laundering has so far been proved against Shahbaz Sharif but still Shehzad Akbar is trying to mislead the nation every day,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after meeting opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail. Ataullah Tarar said that Mian Shahbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction and happiness over the decision by the London court. Ataullah Tarar said Shehzad Akbar and Daily Mail had said that if Shahbaz Sharif was right, he should go to court, which Shahbaz did. He said after filing the lawsuit the reporter of Daily Mail thrice requested the court to furnish his reply and finally the British judge in his recent verdict declared the case filed by Shahbaz Sharif against Daily Mail as a Level I contempt claim.

He said the Daily Mail admitted in the court that there were no money laundering charges against Shahbaz Sharif.

Tarar said that Daily Mail also admitted that it had no evidence to prove the allegations.

The Daily Mail also admitted that the allegations were made on the bases of assumptions.

Shahbaz Sharif has been saying from day one that he will openly apologise to the nation if corruption of even a single penny is proved against him, Tarar said, adding Shehzad Akbar has failed to do so.

“Shehzad Akbar should lie as much as his own leadership can digest,” Tarar said and concluded that, Alhamdolillah, the PML-N leaders are being declared not guilty in every court.