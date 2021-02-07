Shibli pays tribute to Munnu Bhai over Sundas Foundation

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the late Munnu Bhai was a great person as he not only contributed to literature but also established Sundas Foundation for the children suffering from blood diseases.

Addressing the 88th birth anniversary ceremony of Munnu Bhai organised by Sundus Foundation here, he said that setting up the foundation was Sadqa jaria (charity) and Allah Almighty would give reward to Munnu Bhai over this great initiative. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan set up cancer hospital before starting his political journey, besides establishing a university.

The minister said that people who did such deeds were selected people of Allah Almighty. Shibli said, "I feel happy when our poets, literary figures are celebrated because of their works.”

He said that the children suffering from blood diseases get all facilities at Sundas Foundation and the incumbent government would provide all possible support to the foundation.

It is a scientific and research-based foundation where all facilities were being maintained with good standards, he added.

Later, a cake was also cut in connection with the birth anniversary of Munnu Bhai.

Earlier, the minister visited Sundus Foundation and gave away gifts to the ailing children. Senior journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich and others were also present.

Shibli, Fawad condole with actor Shan: Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ch on Saturday visited the residence of renowned film actor Shan and condoled with him over the demise of his mother Neelo Begum.

Both the ministers stayed there for some time and offered Fateha for Neelo Begum, and also paid glowing homage to her.

Neelo Begum died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 80 last week. The federal ministers prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

On this occasion, the federal information minister said that Neelo Begum was an able and skillful actress, and was a great name in the film industry.

Shibli Faraz added that Neelo Begum had played an eminent role for the promotion of film industry, and her death was definitely a big blow to the film and art.

Neelo Begum, however, would remain alive through her matchless work for film industry, he added. Fawad Ch said that Neelo Begum was a legendary film actress and she would be remembered as a unique actress.