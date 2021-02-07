close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
February 7, 2021

Three of a family die in roof collapse

Lahore

February 7, 2021

LAHORE : Three members, including two children, of a family died and three other people suffered injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Pak Arab Society, Saroba Garden, here on Saturday.

Police said the family was sitting in a room when its roof caved in. As a result, the family members were trapped under the debris.

On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles and rescuers reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled out the injured from the debris and shifted them to the Children Hospital.

Three-year-old Zain died on spot while Neeha Umer, 17, and Zohi, 2, died in hospital while M Tariq, Nazia and Rohni were injured.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the deaths of three members of a family in the incident. The chief minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family. He also sought a report of the incident.

