Cold, dry weather predicted

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. However, fog was likely to prevail in few areas of northeastern Punjab during morning hours. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -12°C while in Lahore it was 7.7°C and maximum was 21.4°C.