Egyptian ulema, mushaikh delegation arrives

LAHORE :Five-member Ulema and Mushaikh of Jamia Azhar, Egypt, led by Sheikh ul Azhar Dr Ahmad Altayab arrived in provincial capital on Saturday.

The delegation comprising Dr Abdul Rehman Hamad, Dr M Abdul Baseer Khizeeri, Dr M Alraskhala, Dr Ahmad Shible and Dr Khalid Abdul Nabi will visit the mazar of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhash Ali Hajveri where Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah will receive them. The delegation will visit different departments of the complex of the Data Darbar.