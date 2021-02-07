CPWB staff gets approval for special allowance

LAHORE : The Punjab government has approved a special allowance for the employees of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

Meanwhile, the staff of the bureau arranged a ceremony here on Saturday for CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed to express gratitude to her for the approval of their demands, including the one for the special allowance. Addressing the ceremony, the chairperson congratulated employees and urged them to look after destitute and neglected children in a better way besides performing their responsibilities more effectively. Sarah Ahmed said: “I want to make the CPWB an exemplary department and it’s possible only with full support of the employees.” The chairperson thanked Director General Mir Shuja Qutab Bhatti and other employees for arranging the event.