My top priority is Test cricket, says Hasan

RAWALPINDI: Hasan Ali, who picked up a five-wicket haul and enabled Pakistan to take a decent first innings lead against South Africa in the second Test at the Pindi Stadium, said playing Test cricket has always been his top priority.

Talking to the media after the third day’s play on Saturday, Hasan said he always loved playing Test cricket. “Playing Test cricket has been my top priority. Though I am ready to play in all formats, my forte and main liking is for Test cricket. I love playing Test cricket.”

Hasan said he put in extra hard work to get back into the national team. “I played my last match against India in the limited-overs almost 18 months back. Since then I have made all-out efforts to get back into international cricket. For that, I have worked hard, put in extra efforts and succeeded in earning a place in the team following encouraging performance in the domestic cricket.

“Now I think I am hundred per cent fit as I took no time to get into the top groove. I succeeded in that. I kept working hard throughout these months of isolation from cricket. It all depends on how much hard work you put. The results surely come.”

He said he used social media to stay happy. “In good or bad times, you need to stay happy to spend a normal life. I keep my followers up-to-date on my profession. I think there is no harm in it. God Almighty gives your life once and you need to make the best use of it.”

He believed that the Pindi Stadium pitch was difficult for the batsmen. “It is not easy to play fluently on this track where the ball keeps low. The pitch offers all kinds of tricks. It is not easy to play on.”

The pacer said anything around 250 would not be easy to get for the team batting fourth on this track. “Even getting 200 will not be easier, yet I believe that if we would go on to manage 240-250 lead, it would be tougher for South Africa batsmen.”

Hasan praised Azhar Mehmood for supporting him during testing times. “He always backed me and guides me like my father or like my elder brother. I have close association with him. He was my bowling coach and taught me a lot during my early days. It is indeed an honour for me as he is experienced and knows the art of bowling well.”