Four dropped catches by SA fielders helped Pakistan: Iqbal Qasim

KARACHI: Former cricketer Iqbal Qasim has said that Pakistan are in a commanding position as the hosts ended the third day of the second Test against South Africa at RawalpindI with a lead of 200.

On Saturday, while commenting on the third day’s play, he said that four dropped catches by South Africa’s fieldsman helped Pakistan’s cause.

Meanwhile, he praised Pakistan’s bowling in the first innings as they bulldozed Proteas for 201 taking a crucial 71-run lead.

While talking to ‘The News’, he said that despite Pakistan’s poor batting show in the second innings, the hosts had the upper hand. “We still have four wickets in hand, and given the capabilities of our tail-enders, they should add 50 to 60 runs to inflate the lead to 250,” he added.

He said that Proteas batting line-up didn’t show any fighting spirit as they struggled against both pacers and spinners.

Iqbal Qasim, a veteran of 50 Tests, praised Hasan Ali for his remarkable figures of 5-54 in the first innings as it helped the hosts squeeze a 71-run lead.