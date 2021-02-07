Shabbir emerges as sole leader in CAS Open Golf

KARACHI: Former champion Shabbir Iqbal on Saturday took a slim one-shot lead in the penultimate round of the 40th Chief of Air Staff Open Golf Championship here at the Airmen Golf Club.

The seasoned Shabbir overcame a series of hiccups to end round three with a par-72 score for a 54-hole aggregate of -3. That puts him one shot ahead of Airmen’s resident pro Muhammad Ashfaq at -2. In third place is the experienced Muhammad Munir who fired a superb round of 69 to bring himself into contention for the coveted title going into the final round.

Hamza Amin, who was leading the pack along with Shabbir on Friday, slipped to a joint fourth place with Lahore’s Matloob Ahmed after carding a forgettable 75.

However, Karachi’s Waheed Baloch overcame a disappointing second day card of 78 to score 69 in the third round of the Rs8 million championship.

Today’s final round is expected to produce an exciting battle for the title as there are at least half a dozen players with realistic chances of winning the top prize.

At the top is Shabbir, who has a history of clicking in the final round. With scores of 72, 69 and 72, he is at 213. Ashfaq’s 72 on Saturday puts him second place at 214. He has vast experience of playing at the challenging Airmen course and will be in with a good chance of winning the title. Munir’s excellent round on Friday must have boosted his hopes while Hamza will be fancying his chances as well.

Rising star Ahmed who won the DHA Karachi Cup last week, however, will need a herculean effort after rounds of 73, 76 and 73 which leave him nine shots off the pace.

The amateurs’ event concluded on Saturday in dramatic fashion with a three-way tie between Saim Shazli, Omar Shikoh Khan and national amateur champion Omar Khalid.

Omar Khalid, who began the final round with a four-shot lead blew away his advantage but made a comeback with a stunning birdie on the windswept 17th hole. However, a double bogey on the final hole allowed Saim and Omar Khan to catch up with him. All three were tied at +23 with Saim winning the title because of a better final day score. Omar Khan was declared net winner while Omar Khalid had to settle with the gross runner-up prize.