Hasan’s sensational spell puts Pakistan in the front

RAWALPINDI: A quality reverse swing prowess put on display by Hasan Ali (5-54) and late flow of runs ensured Pakistan’s ascendency against South Africa at the draw of stumps on the third day of the second Test here at the Pindi Stadium on Saturday.

On a day of fluctuating fortunes where 12 wickets fell, the hosts reached 129-6, stretching their overall lead to 200 with four wickets in hand. Hasan’s sensational spell that saw him making the reverse swing look so easy helped his side bowl out tourists for 201 — 71 shy of Pakistan’s first innings total.

Hasan’s brilliance was followed by the quality striking ability of Faheem Ashraf (29) and Mohammad Rizwan (28 not out). The 52 runs sixth-wicket stand in testing times between the two ensured Pakistan stay on road for achieving a rare clean sweep.

All was made possible upfront by Hasan who bounced back from 18 months of wilderness from international cricket to make his impact in the first comeback series.

“The reverse swing was one of the factors for my success today. I also kept a tight line and length and tried to bowl with good pace. All these contributed to my success,” Hasan, who picked up his second five-wicket haul in an innings, said.

The day began well for Pakistan as South African skipper Quinton de Kock (29) lost his wicket early played on to Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-37), adding just five runs to his overnight total. When Temba Bavuma (44 not out) and Wiaan Mulder (33) built 50 runs for the sixth wicket, it all looked so rosy for the tourists as slowly but surely they were inching closer to Pakistan’s total.

Mulder however fell short of the crease on Shaheen’s rasping throw collected by Rizwan. Once the partnership was broken, Hasan came into the act and broke through the South African lower order with the exhibition of reverse swing that saw ball nipping towards the stumps, making it difficult for the late order batsmen to judge the line.

George Linde (21), Keshav Maharaj (1) and Anrich Norje (0) all lost their stumps to Hasan’s special deliveries while Kagiso Rabada was the second South African batsman to get run out.

“I think Pakistan bowled well and that was the reason we fell short of what we were planning to achieve in the first innings. Odd ball is keeping low and at the same time there is some reverse swing in the wicket,” Linde said following the second day’s play.

It was left-arm spinner Linde (3-12) who made a real impact on the Pakistan batsmen in the second innings, conceding just 12 runs off nine quality overs he delivered, getting rid of Azhar Ali (33) trapped in front of the wicket. Fawad Alam (12) and Faheem (29) were also his victims as he spun the ball using his height and flight to good effect.

For the third time in four innings, Babar Azam (8) fell to Maharaj’s flipper as Pakistan captain failed to read as to which way the ball was going to spin.

Pakistan’s worries with opening combination continued as both Abid Ali (13) and Imran Butt (0) failed to contribute for the fourth time in running. In four innings, Butt has managed just 36 runs while Abid’s bad patch that he was carrying on from the New Zealand saw him scoring just 33 in four outings.

The openers’ early departure yet again put pressure on the middle-order as Pakistan now desperately look for another 80 runs to take the game out of the reach of the tourists.

With wicket keeping low and the ball started turning, anything around 280 would be a difficult task for South Africa.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st innings 272 all out (Babar Azam 77, Faheem Ashraf 78*; A. Nortje 5-56)

South Africa 1st innings (overnight 106-4)

D. Elgar c Rizwan b Hasan 15

A. Markram c Shaheen b Nauman 32

R. van der Dussen b Hasan 0

F. du Plessis c Rizwan b Ashraf 17

T. Bavuma not out 44

Q. de Kock b Shaheen 29

W. Mulder run out 33

G. Linde b Hasan 21

K. Maharaj b Hasan 1

K. Rabada run out 0

A. Nortje b Hasan 0

Extras (nb9) 9

Total (all out; 65.4 overs) 201

Fall: 1-26 (Elgar), 2-26 (Dussen), 3-55 (du Plessis), 4-81 (Markram), 5-114 (de Kock), 6-164 (Mulder), 7-186 (Linde), 8-192 (Maharaj), 9-201 (Rabada)

Bowling; Shaheen 13-2-37-1 (nb3), Hasan 15.4-2-54-5 (nb6), Ashraf 8-2-20-1, Nauman 17-8-36-1, Yasir 12-2-54-0

Pakistan 2nd innings

Imran Butt lbw b Rabada 0

Abid Ali c de Kock b Maharaj 13

Azhar Ali lbw b Linde 33

Babar Azam lbw b Maharaj 8

Fawad Alam c Markram b Linde 12

Mohammad Rizwan not out 28

Faheem Ashraf c Nortje b Linde 29

Hasan Ali not out 0

Extras (b4, nb2) 6

Total (6 wickets, 51 overs) 129

Still to bat: Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-0 (Butt), 2-28 (Abid), 3-45 (Azam), 4-63 (Azhar), 5-76 (Fawad), 6-128 (Ashraf)

Bowling: Rabada 7-3-4-1, Nortje 8-5-24-0, Maharaj 21-3-74-2, Mulder 6-1-11-0 (2nb), Linde 9-5-12-3

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK). TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)