NBP T20 Blind Trophy (Grade-2) at Karachi from tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) in collaboration with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will hold the NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy (Grade-2) at Karachi from Monday (tomorrow).
The officials of the PBCC and NBP Saturday announced the schedule of the trophy during a joint press conference. The grade-2 league of the Blind T-20 trophy will end on February 12.