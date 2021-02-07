Mahindar appointed Zalmi’s Assistant Manager

LAHORE: Mahindar Pal Singh, one of Pakistan’s first Sikh cricketers, has joined Peshawar Zalmi.

Mahindar has been appointed for Pakistan Super League season 6. Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, met Mahindar Pal Singh and said that he welcomed Mahindar to the Zalmi family.

Mahindar said that he is very happy to be a part of Zalmai family and thanked Afridi for fulfilling his promise of giving opportunity to Sikh community. Mahindar added that this would boost the confidence of Pakistani Sikh community and he looks forward to his time with the Zalmi franchise.