Balochistan govt yet to complete projects required for National Games

KARACHI: It is not yet certain whether Balochistan will be able to host the 34th National Games this year.

‘The News’ has learnt from a source well aware of the progress made so far for the Games that the Balochistan government has yet to complete infrastructure required for the competitions.

“Around 90 percent of infrastructure is ready. Yes, there is a big task of laying an athletic track at Ayub Stadium, the main venue which will also host the opening and closing ceremonies,” the source said. “Material has been purchased but work on laying the track is yet to begin. It will take around two months once work starts on the project,” the source said.

“A drainage system is needed for the hockey ground and lavatory system of the boxing gymnasium is yet to be completed. So far no work has been done on these projects,” the source said.

“The multi-sports gymnasium at Ayub Stadium has to be repaired as leakages have emerged,” the source said.

“Most of the equipment has been purchased. We need only equipment for athletics and that will also be procured in time,” the source said.

The source said the Balochistan government would need to conduct the Games by June. “If we are unable to hold the Games by June then it will be difficult for us to find a window for the spectacle due to the Tokyo Olympics and then Islamic Games in September. From October to December we will not be able to hold the Games due to winter which is usually hostile. It will not be easy then to provide warm water to the participants. There is already a shortage of water here,” the source said.

“In 2022 again it will be difficult to get any appropriate window due to Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. We must hold the Games by June this year. We wanted to hold it by April but it will not be possible by that time,” the source said.

The source said that Balochistan has the capability to host events in all disciplines. “Yes, we will conduct all events here. We can even host sailing in Gwadar, which will have global attraction because of the importance of the area,” the source said.

Last month Balochistan Sports Secretary Imran Gichki had a meeting with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in Lahore during which a thorough discussion was held on the 34th National Games.

Commenting on the cleavage between the POA and Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), the source said it was unfortunate as the differences between the two bodies have put the athletics future in danger. “Athletics is the prime event of the National Games. Because of the issues between POA and AFP it is not yet known whether athletics could be part of the National Games,” the source said.

The source said that parallel bodies issue has been disposed of around 90 percent.

Balochistan was supposed to host the 33rd National Games in 2019. However, due to various reasons it failed to conduct the biennial spectacle. The edition was then shifted to Peshawar where the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government conducted it in an impressive manner.